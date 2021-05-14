Landslide early warning issued; Red alert for three districts

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has issued Level 3 (Red) landslide warnings for three districts – Galle, Kalutara and Matara.

• Kalutara District – Palindanuwara, Agalawatta, Walallawita, Matugama, Dodangoda, Ingiriya and Bulathsinhala

• Galle District – Niyagama, Neluwa, Elpitiya, Baddegama, Thawalama, Galle Four Gravets and Yakkalamulla

• Matara District – Pitabeddara

Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 150 mm, people living in the aforementioned areas have been urged to evacuate to safe locations to avoid the risk of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence if the showery condition persists.



In the meantime, Level 2 (Amber) warning for possible landslides was issued for the following districts:

• Colombo District – Seethawaka

• Galle District – Nagoda

• Kalutara District – Horana

• Kegalle District – Warakapola and Dehiowita

• Ratnapura District – Eheliyagoda