No tsunami threats to Sri Lanka from Sumatra earthquake

No tsunami threats to Sri Lanka from Sumatra earthquake

May 14, 2021   02:14 pm

An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 has struck off the northwest coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra island today (May 14).

The tremor has occurred at a depth of about 15 km.

Sri Lanka’s National Early Tsunami Warning Centre of Department of Meteorology assured that there is no threat of tsunami waves to the island at present due to the said earthquake.

“Therefore, the coastal areas of Sri Lanka are declared safe,” the Met. Department stressed.

According to foreign media, the quake was felt strongly in Padang city on Sumatra’s west coast.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories