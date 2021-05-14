No tsunami threats to Sri Lanka from Sumatra earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 has struck off the northwest coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra island today (May 14).

The tremor has occurred at a depth of about 15 km.

Sri Lanka’s National Early Tsunami Warning Centre of Department of Meteorology assured that there is no threat of tsunami waves to the island at present due to the said earthquake.

“Therefore, the coastal areas of Sri Lanka are declared safe,” the Met. Department stressed.

According to foreign media, the quake was felt strongly in Padang city on Sumatra’s west coast.