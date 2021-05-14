Illegal migration attempt thwarted; 30 suspects under arrest

A total of 30 individuals who are suspected to have attempted to illegally migrate to a foreign country via sea routes have been taken into custody.

The operation was carried out on the 13th and 14th of May by Sri Lanka Navy and the Coast Guard at Samindugama area.

Fourteen of the suspects and a house owner who had provided them with lodging facilities were apprehended on the May 13.

Expanding the operation with the assistance of Chilaw Police today (May 14), the Navy and Coast Guard managed to apprehend 15 more persons in connection with the illegal act.

The 30 males held during these operations were identified as residents of Jaffna, Batticaloa, Mullaitivu and Puttalam areas.

The accused have been handed over to the Chilaw Police for further investigations.