Govt. to purchase vegetable produce brought to Dambulla Economic Centre

The government has decided to purchase stocks of vegetables the farmers had brought to the Dedicated Economic Centre in Dambulla today (May 14), says Matale District MP Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon.

The decision has been taken during a meeting with Minister of Public Services, Provincial Councils & Local Government Janaka Bandara Tennakoon, Prime Minister’s Office, Finance Ministry, Agriculture Ministry and several other stakeholders.

The trade association of Dambulla Dedicated Economic Centre, Dambulla Divisional Secretariat and Dambulla Municipal Council have also taken part in the said meeting.

Farmers have brought nearly 500,000kg - 700,000kg of vegetables to the Dambulla Dedicated Economic Centre, however, they found themselves in dire straits as vendors did not come to purchase the produce.

Taking into account the situation, the government has decided to purchase produce from farmers.

Thereby, Dambulla Dedicated Economic Centre will remain closed from today until 5.00 am on Monday (May 17).