Naval and fishing communities cautioned of gusty winds

The Department of Meteorology says the low-pressure area over south east Arabian has developed into a depression and lay centered at 08.30 am today (May 14) near latitude 10.5°N and longitude 72.3°E.

It is very likely to intensify into deep depression within next 12 hours.

The system is likely to move nearly north and north-westwards towards Gujarat coast around 18th May morning. The impact of this system, on weather over the island is expected to reduce gradually from tomorrow.

Under the influence of aforementioned system, the wind speed can increase up to (60-70) kmph in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and wind speed can increase up to (55-60) kmph in the sea in the sea area extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle.

Meanwhile, the wind speed can increase up to (70-80) kmph in the southeast Arabian Sea area (04N-15N, 60E-75E).

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the southeast Arabian Sea area (04N-15N, 60E-75E) until further notice.

Those who are in aforementioned sea areas (04N-15N, 60E-75E) have been advised to return to coasts or moved safer areas as soon as possible.

Further, the naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar.

They are requested to be vigilant in the sea area extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle.



Land areas:

Strong gusty winds can be expected in Northern, North-Central, North-Western, Central, Uva and Eastern Provinces from May 14 – May 16.

The members of public are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.