Sri Lanka reports 1,306 more coronavirus recoveries

As many as 1,306 more patients who were being treated for COVID-19 have been discharged from medical care within the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported today (May 14).

This brings the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country to 110,108.

Majority of the recoveries were reported from Punanai Treatment Centre (113), Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (94) and Giriulla Treatment Centre (89).

Sri Lanka has reported 135,796 positive cases of COVID-19 following the outbreak of the virus infection.

However, up to 24,796 virus-infected patients are currently receiving treatment at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka’s pandemic death toll meanwhile stands at 892.