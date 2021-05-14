Emergency call centres to resolve issues faced during travel restriction period

May 14, 2021   09:14 pm

The government has set up emergency call centres at each District Secretariat to resolve issues faced by people when travel restrictions are in effect.

These call centres have been connected to the Presidential Task Force for Economic Revival and Poverty Alleviation headquartered at the Temple Trees.

The main operation centre will function under the supervision of the Secretary to the Prime Minister.

The contact details of the emergency call centres are as follows:

 

