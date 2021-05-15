SriLankan issues notice on testing COVID requirements for passengers travelling to Australia

Passengers travelling on SriLankan Airlines to Australia are now required to provide a negative Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) prior to check-in for flights.

As per the latest health guidelines issued by the Australian High Commission in Colombo, the prerequisite will come be enforced from tomorrow (May 15), the national carrier said in a notice issued today.

The testing requirements will include:

• A negative COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test result is required for travellers to or transiting through Australia. Evidence of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken 72 hours or less before the scheduled departure must be produced to the airline.

• In addition, a negative COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) result is required when travelling to Australia. Evidence of a negative Covid-19 RAT taken 8 hours or less before check-in for scheduled departure must be produced to the airline.

Accepted RAT could be performed through Kings Hospital, Asiri Hospitals, and Nawaloka Hospital chains located in Colombo and Negombo, the notice read further.

Accordingly, a prior appointment with the hospital could be scheduled by notifying the purpose of the test.

SriLankan Airlines stressed that an email notification containing test results as well as a printed copy needs to be presented at the time of check-in.

Passengers are advised to contact their travel agent or contact SriLankan Airlines’ global call center on +94117771979.