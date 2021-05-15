Daily COVID-19 cases count to 2,269

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reported that 1,380 more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka on Friday (May 14), as the daily count of new cases moved to 2,269.

According to the Government Information Department, the new cases reported today are associated with the New Year coronavirus cluster.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 138,065.

As many as 110,108 recoveries and 923 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.