Showers or thundershowers expected in parts of the island today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology

Several spells of showers will occur Northern and Northcentral provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Eastern and Uva provinces during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle, Matara, Nuwara-Eliya and Kalutara districts.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over the island. Wind speed can gust up to (50-60) kmph particularly in Northern, North central and North-western provinces.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Mannar, Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers will at a few places in other sea areas around the island.

Winds:

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (40-50) kmph in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in other sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to (60-70) kmph in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar.

Meanwhile, wind speed can increase up to (55-60) kmph in the sea in the sea area extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle.

The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar will be rough to very rough and sea area extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle can be rough at times. The other sea areas can be moderate to fairly rough.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar.

Fishing and naval community are requested to be vigilant in the sea area extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle.