Police apprehend 253 more quarantine law violators

The police have arrested 253 more people for disregarding quarantine regulations within the past 24 hours, says the Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana.

Thereby, the total number of arrests made with regard to violation of quarantine laws has risen to 9,282.

Sri Lanka imposed a three-day countrywide travel restriction from 11.00 pm on Thursday (May 13) until 4.00 am on Monday (May 17) due to the upsurge in COVID-19 deaths and infections.

The police spokesman urged the members of public to stay home as much as possible while reminding that they are not allowed to step out based on the NIC last digit rule during this period, except for medical reasons.

Meanwhile, essential service providers, including health services, police and tri-forces, utility services, ports and airport services, media personnel, commercial and financial services, agricultural services and pharmaceutical services are allowed to continue operations in order to provide uninterrupted service.

It is reported that a woman who sold liquor illegally, in violation of the quarantine regulations, is also among the arrestees.

A total of 138 liquor bottles have been seized in possession of the 44-year-old female in question.