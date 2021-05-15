COVID-infected pregnant woman dies after delivering baby

A pregnant infected with SARS-CoV-2 has fallen victim to the virus infection after delivering her baby at the Teaching Hospital in Kurunegala on Friday (May 14).

The victim is a 28-year-old who was residing in the area of Kobeigane area, the hospital’s Deputy-Director General Dr. Chandana Kendagamuwa.

She was first admitted to Nikaweratiya Hospital for the delivery but was later transferred to the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital where she was diagnosed with COVID-19 in a PCR test.

According to reports, an emergency C-section surgery was arranged for the delivery as she was also suffering from epilepsy.

The woman has passed away due to complications exacerbated by epilepsy, however, the doctors have managed to save the baby.

The baby is currently receiving treatment at the neonatal intensive care unit and is in a healthy condition, said Dr. Chandana Kendagamuwa said further.