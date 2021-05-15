Met. Dept. warns of gusty winds in sea areas due to cyclonic storm Tauktae

The deep depression over south east Arabian sea has developed into a cyclonic storm ‘TAUKTAE” and lay centered at 11.30 pm on Thursday (May 14), near latitude 12°N and longitude 72.6°E, the Department of Meteorology said in an advisory issued today.

It is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm within next 24 hours. The system is likely to move nearly north and north-westwards towards Gujarat coast around 18th May morning.

The impact of this system on weather over the island is expected to reduce gradually from today.

Under the influence of aforementioned system, wind speed can increase up to (60-70) kmph in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and wind speed can increase up to (55-60) kmph in the sea in the sea area extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle.

Further, wind speed may increase up to (70-80) kmph in the southeast Arabian Sea area (05N-17N, 65E-75E).

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the southeast Arabian Sea area (05N-17N, 65E-75E) until further notice.

Those who are in aforementioned sea regions (05N-17N, 65E-75E) are urged to return to coasts or move to safer areas as soon as possible.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar.

The Meteorology Department has requested them to be vigilant in the sea area extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle.

