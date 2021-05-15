More than 61,000 vaccinated with Sinopharm COVID jabs yesterday

Sri Lanka has vaccinated a total of 61,882 individuals with Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine on Friday (May 14), says State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana.

The first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine has been given to 276,762 people so far after it was rolled out among Sri Lankan nationals on May 08, according to the Epidemiology Unit’s progress report on COVID-19 immunization program.

The Sinopharm vaccine was first administered to Chinese nationals residing in Sri Lanka after a consignment of 600,000 doses arrived on the island on March 31.

As many as 2,865 Chinese nationals have been vaccinated with the Sinopharm vaccine’s first dose so far while a total of 2,435 among them received the second dose as well.

Meanwhile, a total of 14,673 individuals in the country have received the Russia-made coronavirus vaccine’s first dose so far.

Sri Lanka received the first batch of Sputnik V vaccine containing 15,000 doses on May 04.

Meanwhile, Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi said yesterday the vaccination program will be expanded to Kandy, Kurunegala and Ratnapura districts after the process is concluded in Western Province.