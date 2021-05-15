AG unable to present charges against Easter attack perpetrators as CID probes incomplete

Attorney General Dappula de Livera has informed the public that he is unable to present indictments against the conspirators and abettors of the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks within his tenure as the Criminal Investigation Department’s probes are incomplete.

His coordinating officer, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne confirmed this to Ada Derana.

Earlier today (May 15), in a letter directed to Inspector-General of Police, the Attorney General sought confirmation of evidence against 42 suspects in Category A of the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

He further sought clarification on any pending investigations as probes into five of the suspects are incomplete.

Dappula de Livera’s term in office as the Attorney General is expected to come to an end this month. He was sworn in on May 10, 2019 before then-President Maithripala Sirisena.

He was recently offered the post of High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Canada, however, he turned down the role stating he wishes to remain in Sri Lanka to serve the people.

Livera has concluded action in more than 27,000 criminal cases during his tenure from May 2019 to May 2021.