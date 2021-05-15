Asymptomatic COVID patients to be treated at homes from Monday

People who were diagnosed with COVID-19 in PCR test but do not indicate any symptoms will be treated at their homes starting from Monday (May 17), says State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle.

According to the state minister, necessary arrangements for this purpose are currently under way.

If these asymptomatic coronavirus patients suffer from any complications, they will be hospitalized for further treatment, Dr. Fernandopulle explained.