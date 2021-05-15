117,220 COVID patients discharged from medical care so far  Health Ministry

Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, as many as 117,220 patients who were treated for the virus infection have been released from medical care upon recovery, according to Epidemiology Unit’s data.

These patients were discharged from government and private hospitals as well as intermediate treatment centres across the country, the ministry said further, clarifying the revised COVID figures.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,352 more patients have also been discharged from medical care within the last 24 hours.

Majority of the recoveries were reported from Kandakadu Treatment Centre (121), Punanai Treatment Centre (117) and Bingiriya Treatment Centre (112).

Sri Lanka has reported 138,085 positive cases of COVID-19 following the outbreak of the virus infection.

However, up to 19,944 virus-infected patients are currently receiving treatment at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka’s pandemic death toll meanwhile stands at 921.