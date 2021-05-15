Coronavirus: Sri Lanka registers 1,786 new infections

The Ministry of Health confirmed that another 1,786 persons have tested positive for coronavirus today (May 15).

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 139,871.

As per Epidemiology Unit’s data, 21,730 active cases are currently under medical care at hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries has reached 117,220 and the death toll stands at 921.