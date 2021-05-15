Four dead, more than 42,000 affected by adverse weather  DMC

May 15, 2021   07:18 pm

The Disaster Management Centre says four persons died while two others sustained injuries due to the adverse weather condition in the country since May 13.

Meanwhile, as many as 42,252 people from 11,074 families have been afflicted by the torrential rains.

According to reports, the inclement weather was mainly observed in Kegalle, Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha, Kurunegala, Galle and Matara districts.

Kelani, Gin and many other rivers had overflowed as the low-lying areas were inundated.

Peliyagoda, Kelaniya, Kohilawatta and Biyagama areas in Gampaha District, Neluwa and Thawalama areas in Galle District, Badegama-Udugama road, Baddegama-Dodangoda Road and Baddegama-Hikkaduwa old road were also flooded after downpours.

