The water levels of the Ging Ganga and Kelani River are currently on the rise, the Department of Irrigation stated.

The water level of the Kelani River in the Nagalanweediya area and the water level of Ging Ganga in the Baddegama area are rising up to minor flood levels, the Department said.

Thereby, residents in the low-lying areas along these rivers are advised to remain vigilant on the matter.