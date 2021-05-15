20 more COVID-19 deaths pushes toll to 941

The Director-General of Health Services confirmed that Sri Lanka has reported 20 more deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday (May 15).

As per the Department of Government Information, the reported deaths had occurred between May 07 and May 15.

Among the deceased are 09 female patients and 11 male patients.

They are identified as residents of Panwila, Kelaniya, Bulathsinhala, Gonapola, Gampaha, Kalawana, Polonnaruwa, Ambatenna, Kundasale, Kalutara-North, Nawuththuduwa, Maggona, Colombo 13, Colombo 14, Ruwanwella, Vavuniya, Neboda, Diyatalawa, and Passara.

Accordingly, the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 infection in Sri Lanka has risen to 941.