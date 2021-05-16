A report will be called from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over the Attorney General’s statement regarding the incomplete investigations on the perpetrators of the Easter attacks, Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekara said.

Attorney General Dappula de Livera, yesterday (15), informed the public that he is unable to present indictments against the conspirators and abettors of the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks within his tenure as the CID’s probes are incomplete.

In a letter directed to the Inspector-General of Police, the Attorney General sought confirmation of evidence against 42 suspects in Category A of the Easter attacks.

He further sought clarification on any pending investigations as probes into five of the suspects are incomplete.

Dappula de Livera’s term in office as the Attorney General is expected to come to an end this month. He was sworn in on May 10, 2019, before then-President Maithripala Sirisena.