Adverse weather affects over 42,000 people, landslide warnings issued

The water levels of several rivers have risen and floods have occurred in some areas owing to the prevailing rainy weather conditions in the country.

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) stated that the water levels of the Kelani, Kalu, Ging, and Nilwala rivers have risen and the Ging Ganga has overflown in the Baddegama area.

Reportedly, a minor flood situation has arisen due to the overflowing of the Kalu Ganga in the Millakanda area.

The water levels of Attanagallu Oya and Maha Oya have also risen and it is reported that a minor flood situation has arisen due to the overflow of Attanagallu Oya in the Dunamale area.

The adverse weather prevailing in the country since May 13 has affected 61 Divisional Secretariats in 07 districts.

According to the DMC, 04 persons were killed and 02 others have been injured due to the inclement weather.

Reportedly, 42,252 people belonging to 11,074 families have been afflicted and 853 people belonging to 205 families are currently residing in safety shelters.

Meanwhile, the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has issued landslide warnings for six districts with effect from 7.00 pm last night (15) to 7.00 pm today (16).

Accordingly, several areas in Colombo, Kalutara, Matara, Galle, Kegalle, and Ratnapura Districts have been declared as landslide-prone areas.

The Ministry of Power and Energy states that the power supply to nearly 150,000 families has been cut off due to inclement weather.

Ministry’s spokesman Sulakshana Jayawardena stated that measures have already been taken to restore power in certain areas.