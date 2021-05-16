Philanthropists support sought to acquire facilities for COVID-19 hospitals

State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics, and COVID Disease Control Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle requests the affluent members of the country to support the provision of necessary facilities to the hospitals for COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Fernandopulle pointed out that there are shortcomings in hospitals to maintain patient care services.

She said, “We have predicted that the number of deaths would increase with this new situation. We ask our country’s philanthropists to support this program because the hospital system needs oxygen. And we need ventilators to increase the capacity of the ICU. There is a need for other [medical] equipment.

We urge philanthropists to work with hospitals in their area in contributing to acquire necessary equipment and strengthen the health system.”