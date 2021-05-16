Seven arrested with narcotics at Rajagiriya party

Seven arrested with narcotics at Rajagiriya party

May 16, 2021   01:42 pm

Seven individuals have been arrested in Rajagiriya for holding a party in violation of the quarantine regulations.

The party had commenced last night (May 15) and had continued until this afternoon (May 16), according to the Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana. 

Reportedly, a stock of alcohol and a stash of Ice (Methamphetamine) have been found at the party.

Five men and two women have been arrested as suspects and further investigations have been launched on the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories