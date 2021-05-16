Seven arrested with narcotics at Rajagiriya party

Seven individuals have been arrested in Rajagiriya for holding a party in violation of the quarantine regulations.

The party had commenced last night (May 15) and had continued until this afternoon (May 16), according to the Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

Reportedly, a stock of alcohol and a stash of Ice (Methamphetamine) have been found at the party.

Five men and two women have been arrested as suspects and further investigations have been launched on the matter.