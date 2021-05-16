Do not get vaccinated if you have COVID-19 symptoms - Chief Epidemiologist

A person with symptoms of the COVID-19 infections should not receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health said.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Sudath Samaraweera says that a person with COVID-19 symptoms receiving the jab is futile.

He mentioned this addressing a press conference held in Colombo today (May 16).

He said, “If someone is infected [with COVID-19], there is no point in receiving the vaccine because they already have the virus in their body.

Therefore, we are delaying the vaccination of those who are currently quarantined and those who are suspected to be infected [with COVID-19].

There is no point in getting vaccinated by concealing symptoms. That’s not appropriate.”

Dr. Samaraweera also spoke about the transmissibility of the virus from a person who has been infected with the coronavirus.

“If a person shows only minor or no symptoms after being infected with COVID-19, the effect of the virus or transmissibility of the virus to another person completely diminishes after 10-14 days.

Therefore, we send home asymptomatic COVID-19 patients from hospitals and intermediate care centers after 10 days. They should remain in their homes for another 04 days. After the 14 days pass, they can engage in their daily activities as per usual.”