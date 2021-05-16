Coronavirus: 1,102 more recoveries reported in Sri Lanka

Coronavirus: 1,102 more recoveries reported in Sri Lanka

May 16, 2021   04:29 pm

The Ministry of Health reports that 1,102 more patients who were being treated for COVID-19 have recovered and have been discharged from hospital within the last 24 hours.

This increases the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country to 118,322.

Sri Lanka has so far reported 140,471 positive cases of COVID-19 while presently a total of 21,208 infected patients are being treated at hospitals and treatment centers.

The death toll due to the virus has risen to 941.

