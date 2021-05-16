Foreign tourists allowed to travel under bio bubble system

Foreign tourists allowed to travel under bio bubble system

May 16, 2021   05:07 pm

Foreign tourists who are currently visiting or planning to visit Sri Lanka will be allowed to travel under the ‘bio bubble’ system while strictly adhering to the health guidelines, the Sri LankaTourist Development Authority (SLTDA) said.

Its Director-General Dhammika Wijesinghe stated that the Director-General of Health Services and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) have been informed in this regard.

The relevant institutions and stakeholders have been instructed to follow the health guidelines when transporting tourists under the ‘bio bubble’ system, the Director-General said.

She also pointed out that stern action will be taken against individuals and institutions that do not follow these regulations.

