State officials, families of health staff seek priority in COVID vaccination process

May 16, 2021   06:45 pm

A request has been made to prioritize Divisional Secretaries, Divisional Staff Officers, Samurdhi Development Officers, Agriculture Officers, and Grama Niladharis in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Speaking to the media in Dambulla today (16) the Minister of Public Services, Provincial Councils, and Local Government Janaka Bandara Tennakoon stated that he had made a written request to the Minister in charge of the subject.

He further says that under the current situation in the country, the aforementioned officers do a great service whilst taking risks.

Meanwhile, the All Ceylon Government Medical Officers’ Association has also written to Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi urging her to put an end to all political influence that violates the priorities in administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

General Secretary of the Association, Dr. Jayantha Bandara says that family members – at least those who live in the same house – of all health staff should be considered as risk groups and prioritize in the vaccination process.

He further says that the COVID-19 vaccination program in Sri Lanka has become a highly corrupt operation with various interventions.

Dr. Bandara added that politicians, as well as high officials, are using their powers to vaccinate their relatives and friends outside the priority lists.

