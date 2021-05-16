Special trains for essential service employees

Special trains have been scheduled to operate from tomorrow (May 17) for essential service workers who commute to work, the Department of Railways stated.

However, only passengers who are traveling for duty will be allowed to use these services, the Deputy General Manager of Railways, Gamini Seneviratne said.

These trains will operate from Kandy, Mahawa, Rambukkana, Chilaw, and Beliatta to Colombo.

However, if a passenger fails to confirm their identity, they will be removed from the train at the next station, the Deputy General Manager said.

These special trains will be in operation in addition to the usual train operations as per scheduled on Thursday (May 13), he said.

He added that 51 trains are scheduled to operate tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) stated that buses will be deployed from tomorrow for the benefit of commuters who travel for work.

Chairman of SLTB Kingsley Ranawaka said measures have been taken to deploy enough buses to cater to the needs of passengers.