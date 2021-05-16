Bathiudeen, Premalal allowed to attend parliamentary sittings next week

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has allowed to MP Rishad Bathiudeen and MP Premalal Jayasekara to attend parliamentary sessions if they wish to, the Parliament’s Communications Department said issuing a communique today (May 16).

The Parliament is scheduled to be convened for three days next week, from May 18 – May 20.

Accordingly, Sergeant-at-Arms Narendra Fernando has informed the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to take necessary measures to escort MP Bathiudeen to the Parliament to attend the sittings if he wishes to, as per the request made by the Speaker under Parliament Privileges Act.

The Wanni District MP is currently under interrogation on detention orders. He was taken into custody over his alleged links with the perpetrators of the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

The Sergeant-at-Arms meanwhile informed the Commissioner-General of Prisons to facilitate arrival of Ratnapura District MP Premalal Jayasekara to the Parliament, if he agrees to.