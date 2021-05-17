Railway trade unions to launch token strike tomorrow
May 16, 2021 10:57 pm
Two trade unions of Sri Lanka Railways - Locomotive Engine Operators’ Union and Railways Guard Union – have decided to launch a token strike tomorrow (March 17).
Thereby, the passengers are urged to use alternative modes of transport.
Meanwhile, State Minister of Vehicle Regulation, Bus Transport Services and Train Compartments and Motor Car Industry Dilum Amunugama said additional buses will be deployed for the commuters.