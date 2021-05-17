COVID: 21 more victims move death toll to 962

May 16, 2021   11:34 pm

Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 death toll saw an uptick today (May 16) as the Director-General of Health Services confirmed 21 more victims.

According to official data, new fatalities have moved the total to 962.

The deaths were reported from Anuradhapura, Motaruwa, Mirigama, Nebada, Badulla, Bulathsinhala, Imaduwa, Muruthgahamula, Ingiriya, Gelioya, Jaffna, Handapangoda, Habaraduwa, Emibilipitiya, Nakiyadeniya, Galle, Kadawatha, Mahaiyawa, Hali-Ela and Kalutara South areas.

COVID pneumonia was identified as a cause of death of majority of the victims.

