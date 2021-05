Thirty-seven GN divisions released from isolation

A total of thirty-seven Grama Niladhari divisions in seven districts have been released from isolation with immediate effect, the Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

The isolation status in the following areas have been lifted:

Trincomalee District:

Uppuweli Police Area

Andakulam GN Subadralankara Road

Chinabay Police Area

Kawattikudha GN Lucky Wijerathna Road

Kalutara District:

Dodangoda Police Area

Bombuwala North West

Bombuwala South West

Bombuwala North Central

Bombuwala South Central

Bombuwala South East

Bombuwala North East

Meegahathanna Police Area

Katukele Welmeegoda

Panadura South Police Area

Pinwatta

Pinwatta West

Bandaragama Police Area

Bandaragama East GN Rottery Village

Batticaloa District:

Munmunai North Police Area

Tissaweerasingam Square

Nuwara-Eliya District:

Walapane Police Area

Nildandahinna

Hanguranketha Police Area

Rathmatiya

Gampaha District:

Dompe Police Area

Kuttiwila

Kirindiwela Police Area

Kuttivela

Polonnaruwa District:

Elahara Police Area

Sarubima GN Batuhena Village

Kurunegala District:

Kuliyapitiya Police Area

Kuliyapitiya Town

Assadduma

Meegahakotuwa

Dikhera

Deegalla

Kabalewa

Kirindawa

Anukkane

Ihala Kalugamuwa

Weralugama

Thabbomulla

Dandagamuwa West

Dandagamuwa

Madakumburumulla

Ihala Weerambuwa

Pahala Weerambuwa

Kongahagedara

Tummodara

Katawalagedara

