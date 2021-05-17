Female Development Officer assaulted in Piliyandala

May 17, 2021   09:43 am

A female Development Officer of the Kesbewa Divisional Secretariat has been assaulted while on duty last evening (May 16).

The Development Officer serving the Delthara West GN Division had been returning home after distributing the Rs 5,000 dry ration parcels to an isolated area when the incident had occurred.

It has been revealed that the attack had been carried out by a person who arrived on a motorcycle, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Investigations are underway to arrest the perpetrator.

A person from the Atalugama, Bandaragama who also obstructed the duties of the Public Health Inspectors in December last year was sentenced to six years of imprisonment, DIG Rohana said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories