Female Development Officer assaulted in Piliyandala

A female Development Officer of the Kesbewa Divisional Secretariat has been assaulted while on duty last evening (May 16).

The Development Officer serving the Delthara West GN Division had been returning home after distributing the Rs 5,000 dry ration parcels to an isolated area when the incident had occurred.

It has been revealed that the attack had been carried out by a person who arrived on a motorcycle, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Investigations are underway to arrest the perpetrator.

A person from the Atalugama, Bandaragama who also obstructed the duties of the Public Health Inspectors in December last year was sentenced to six years of imprisonment, DIG Rohana said.