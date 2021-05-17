The determination of the Supreme Court with regard to the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill is due to be presented to the Parliament by the Speaker of the Parliament tomorrow (May 18).

On May 06, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena received the Supreme Court’s determination on the matter.

In addition, the parliamentary debate on the Bill is scheduled to be held on the 18th and 19th of May.

The vote on the Bill will be carried out at 4.00 pm on May 20.

Meanwhile, no outsiders other than Members of Parliament are allowed to enter the Parliament premises during this period.