SCs determination on Port City Bill presented in parliament tomorrow

SCs determination on Port City Bill presented in parliament tomorrow

May 17, 2021   11:51 am

The determination of the Supreme Court with regard to the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill is due to be presented to the Parliament by the Speaker of the Parliament tomorrow (May 18).

On May 06, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena received the Supreme Court’s determination on the matter.

In addition, the parliamentary debate on the Bill is scheduled to be held on the 18th and 19th of May.

The vote on the Bill will be carried out at 4.00 pm on May 20.

Meanwhile, no outsiders other than Members of Parliament are allowed to enter the Parliament premises during this period.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories