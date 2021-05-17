Court orders not to move Wele Suda from Boossa Prison until May 24

The Court of Appeal has ordered authorities not to move notorious criminal figure ‘Wele Suda’ from the Boossa Prison where is currently detained.

This directive was issued when a writ application filed by the mother of Gampola Vidanalage Samantha Kumara alias ‘Wele Suda’ was taken up before the Appeal Court President Arjuna Obeysekara and Judge Priyantha Fernando today (May 17).

Accordingly, the Appeals Court ordered prison authorities not to move the inmate from the Boossa Prison until May 24.

President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva, appearing for the petitioner, stated that as there had been several situations where suspects in police custody are escorted out and killed, his client fears that her son would face a similar fate.

The Presiding Judge of the Court of Appeal Arjuna Obeysekera pointed out that it was necessary to issue notices to the respondents to consider such an interim order.

Thereby, the judge directed the petitioner to issue notices to the Commissioner-General of Prisons, Superintendent of Boossa Prison, the Inspector General of Police, and the Attorney General, who has been named as respondents in the petition.

Thereafter, the petition was scheduled to be heard on May 24.