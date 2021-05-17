Public opinion sought on reforms to elections and electoral structure

May 17, 2021   04:22 pm

It has been decided to obtain the opinions of the general public on reforms needed to be made with regard to elections, electoral structures, and election laws.

The Parliamentary Select Committee Reforms of Election Laws and the Electoral System has decided to allocate one month for the public to submit their comments on the matter.
The decision was taken when the Parliamentary Select Committee to identify appropriate reforms of the election laws and the electoral system and to recommend necessary amendments met in Parliament for the first time today (17).

The Committee is chaired by the Leader of the House, Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

