30-year-old woman arrested with drugs worth Rs 9.5 mn

A woman has been arrested at the Bodhiya Junction in Modara today (May 17) for the possession of narcotic drugs.

According to Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana, a stock of narcotics including Ice (Methamphetamine) and heroin has been found on the 30-year-old suspect from Wellampitiya.

The arrest had been carried out on a special raid at a roadblock at the Bodhiya Junction.

Reportedly, 500 grams of heroin, 250 grams of Ice, and 1 kilogram of Hashish have been found on the suspect.

The stock of narcotics is estimated to be worth Rs 9.5 million.

Police have seized the three-wheeler in which the woman had been traveling, and its driver, a resident of Mulleriyawa, has also been arrested.

Further investigations are carried out by the Modara Police.