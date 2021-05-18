Palestine question was a direct consequence of colonialism - PM

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has expressed his concern over the recent outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Palestine.

He stated that while causing harm and misery to many parties of both sides including children, the conflict has the potential to spill over into the neighboring region igniting a conflagration that would have catastrophic consequences for the entire world.

Prime Minister Rajapaksa says that the issue of the Palestine people was a direct consequence of colonialism.

Rajapaksa stated that, as a long-time supporter of the Palestine cause and the Founder President of the Sri Lanka Committee for Solidarity with Palestine, he has always held the position that Palestinian’s legitimate right to statehood must be upheld.

He says that it is imperative to recognize the legitimate and sensitive security concerns of both Palestine and Israel, in order to find a durable solution for the Palestine question.

The statement issued by the Premier said that Sri Lanka stands by its position that it is only by the peoples of Israel and Palestine living side-by-side in peace, security, and mutual recognition, with all matters resolved permanently through negotiations, that the legitimate aspirations of both parties and sustainable peace can be achieved — a truism highlighted by the latest outbreak of hostilities.

Prime Minister Rajapaksa further said that it is his sincere belief that the Israeli-Palestinian region is Holy Land that is sacred to people of many faiths from around the world, in fact to all of humanity, and urged both sides to show restraint and de-escalate hostilities and commence negotiations for a ceasefire.

The full statement by the Prime Minister:

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Israel-Palestine Conflict by Adaderana Online on Scribd