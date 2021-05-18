Nineteen more Covid-19 deaths reported on Monday

May 18, 2021   12:17 am

The Director-General of Health Services confirmed that Sri Lanka has reported 19 more deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday (May 17).

As per the Department of Government Information, the reported deaths had occurred between May 10 and May 17.

They are identified as residents of Boralesgamuwa, Medakimbieeya, Waskaduwa, Maggona, Kalutara, Payagala, Moratuwa, Ambepussa, Galle, Rambukkana, Polgolla, Katuwana, Padukka, and Dambulla.

Accordingly, the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 infection in Sri Lanka has risen to 981.

