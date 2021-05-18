Isolation orders issued on 3 more areas; 8 localities no longer isolated

May 18, 2021   06:41 am

Three areas in Gampaha and Hambantota Districts will be placed under isolation with effect from 6.00 am today (May 18), says Commander of Army General Shavendra Silva.

Accordingly, the following areas will remain isolated until further notice:

Gampaha District:
• Sebastian Road towards Debadiya Road 
• Pitipana Lellama (Pitipana North) GN Division

Hambantota District:
• Rote GN Division


Meanwhile, the isolation orders issued on the following areas have been lifted from this morning:

Galle District:
• Godahena GN Division
• Thalgasgoda GN Division
• Imbulgoda GN Division
• Katudampe GN Division

Hambantota District:
• Sooriyawewa Town GN Division

Ampara District:
• Ranhelagama area in Bakmeedeniya GN Division
• Serupitiya sub area in Serupitiya GN Division

Polonnaruwa District:
• Siriketha GN Division

