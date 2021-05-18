Showers expected in parts of the island today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Eastern and North-central provinces and in Hambantota and Mullaitivu districts during the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Central and Uva provinces.

A few showers will occur in Western and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

The extremely severe cyclonic storm “TAUKTAE” over east-central Arabian sea, crossed the Gujarat coast India on May 17 at around 11.00 pm. Hence, the influence of the system gradually decreases.

Showers are expected at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Galle via Mannar and Colombo. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar. Wind speed will be (20-40) kmph in the other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to (45-50) kmph in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo and Galle will be rough at times. The other sea areas can be moderate.

There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Kalutara to Matara via Galle and, may experience swell waves, having 2.0 - 2.5 m height (This is not for land area).