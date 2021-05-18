Sri Lanka expecting 185,000 more Sputnik V vaccines next Tuesday

Next consignment of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines will arrive in Sri Lanka on May 25 (Tuesday), says State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana.

Thereby, Sri Lanka will be receiving 185,000 doses of the Russia-made COVID jab next week.

On May 04, Sri Lanka received the first batch of Sputnik V vaccine containing 15,000 doses purchased from Russia.

As per Epidemiology Unit’s report on the progress of COVID-19 immunization, Sri Lanka has rolled out the Sputnik V jabs among 14,699 people so far.