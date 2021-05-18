Police arrest 141 people for violating NIC last digit rule

The police have arrested 223 more people for disregarding quarantine regulations within the past 24 hours, says DIG Ajith Rohana.

As many as 10,073 arrests have been made since last October with regard to violation of quarantine regulations.

According to the police spokesperson, various locations and vehicles leaving the Western Province were subjected to inspection yesterday.

Meanwhile, 141 people have been taken into custody for failing to follow the NIC last digit rule which was set in place in a bid to limit unnecessary movement of the public.

The police spokesperson reiterated that people who have 0,2,4,6 or as the last digit of their NIC are allowed to step out for essential purposes today as it is an Even Day.