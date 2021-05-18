May 24, 25 declared special government holidays

The upcoming Monday (May 24) and Tuesday (May 25) have been declared Special Government Holidays, the Ministry of Public Administration stated.

However, this does not include the bank and mercantile sectors, the Secretary to the Ministry stated.

Meanwhile, prolonged island-wide travel restrictions have been imposed from 11.00 pm on Friday (May 21) to 4.00 am on Tuesday (May 25).

The restrictions lifted at 4.00 am on May 25, will re-imposed at 11.00 pm on the same day to be continued until 4.00 am on May 28 (Friday).