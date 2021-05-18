May 24, 25 declared special government holidays

May 24, 25 declared special government holidays

May 18, 2021   10:03 am

The upcoming Monday (May 24) and Tuesday (May 25) have been declared Special Government Holidays, the Ministry of Public Administration stated.

However, this does not include the bank and mercantile sectors, the Secretary to the Ministry stated.

Meanwhile, prolonged island-wide travel restrictions have been imposed from 11.00 pm on Friday (May 21) to 4.00 am on Tuesday (May 25).

The restrictions lifted at 4.00 am on May 25, will re-imposed at 11.00 pm on the same day to be continued until 4.00 am on May 28 (Friday).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories