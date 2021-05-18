SC finds several clauses of Port City Bill inconsistent with Constitution

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena presented the determination of the Supreme Court with regard to the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill to the Parliament today (May 18).

It was revealed that the Court has determined that several clauses of the Bill are inconsistent with the Constitution.

However, these clauses are either to be amended or passed in the parliament with a special majority or in a referendum.

The Supreme Court in its 62-page determination on the Bill has also included how the relevant clauses can be amended.

The verdict was handed down by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya and Supreme Court Justices Buwaneka Aluvihare, Priyantha Jayawardena, Murdu Fernando, and Janak de Silva.

Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill by Adaderana Online on Scribd