Bathiudeen, Premalal arrive in Parliament

Parliamentarians Rishad Bathiudeen and Premalal Jayasekera have arrived at the Parliamentary complex a short while ago, Ada Derana reporter stated.

On May 16, it was announced that Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, under the Parliament Privileges Act, has allowed the two incarcerated MPs to attend parliamentary sessions if they wish to.

Accordingly, Sergeant-at-Arms Narendra Fernando informed the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to take necessary measures to escort MP Bathiudeen to the Parliament if he wishes to attend the sittings.

The Wanni District MP is currently under interrogation on detention orders. He was taken into custody over his alleged links with the perpetrators of the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

The Sergeant-at-Arms also informed the Commissioner-General of Prisons to facilitate the arrival of incarcerated Ratnapura District MP Premalal Jayasekara to the Parliament, if he agrees to.

Accordingly, the duo had arrived at the parliament to attend today’s (May 18) sitting.