452 Army Officers & 4289 Other Ranks promoted to next rank
May 18, 2021 12:20 pm
A total of 452 Officers of the Sri Lanka Army (Regular and Volunteer Force) and a record 4289 Other Ranks of the Army are promoted to their respective next rank today (May 18), attaching a special significance to the 12th National War Heroes Commemoration Day.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has granted the relevant promotions on the recommendation of the Ministry of Defence and General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army.
Accordingly, 12 Brigadiers to the rank of Major General, 37 Colonels to the rank of Brigadier, 39 Lieutenant Colonels to the rank of Colonel, 40 Majors to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, 62 Captains to the rank of Major, 61 Lieutenants to the rank of Captain and 201 Second Lieutenants to the rank of Lieutenant (Regular Force & Volunteer Force) have been thus promoted in the Officers category, one of the biggest promotions given in recent times.
In the category of Other Ranks, a total of 83 Warrant Officers-11 to the rank of Warrant Officer-1, 330 Staff Sergeants to the rank of Warrant Officer-11, 493 Sergeants to the rank of Staff Sergeant, 1095 Corporals to the rank of Sergeant, 1168 Lance Corporals to the rank of Corporal and 1120 Privates to the rank of Lance Corporal have also been promoted, effective from today (18th May 2021).
