452 Army Officers & 4289 Other Ranks promoted to next rank

A total of 452 Officers of the Sri Lanka Army (Regular and Volunteer Force) and a record 4289 Other Ranks of the Army are promoted to their respective next rank today (May 18), attaching a special significance to the 12th National War Heroes Commemoration Day.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has granted the relevant promotions on the recommendation of the Ministry of Defence and General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army.

Accordingly, 12 Brigadiers to the rank of Major General, 37 Colonels to the rank of Brigadier, 39 Lieutenant Colonels to the rank of Colonel, 40 Majors to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, 62 Captains to the rank of Major, 61 Lieutenants to the rank of Captain and 201 Second Lieutenants to the rank of Lieutenant (Regular Force & Volunteer Force) have been thus promoted in the Officers category, one of the biggest promotions given in recent times.

In the category of Other Ranks, a total of 83 Warrant Officers-11 to the rank of Warrant Officer-1, 330 Staff Sergeants to the rank of Warrant Officer-11, 493 Sergeants to the rank of Staff Sergeant, 1095 Corporals to the rank of Sergeant, 1168 Lance Corporals to the rank of Corporal and 1120 Privates to the rank of Lance Corporal have also been promoted, effective from today (18th May 2021).

Brigadier to Major General:

Brigadier G D Sooriyabandara USP

Brigadier S P A I M B Samarakoon Hdmc Lsc

Brigadier D P U Gunasekera RWP USP IG

Brigadier K R K K T Bandara RSP USP

Brigadier U D Wijesekera RWP RSP USP rcds psc

Brigadier W H K S Peiris RWP RSP USP ndu

Brigadier L D S S Liyanage RSP USP psc Hdmc

Brigadier M K Jayawardena RSP USP ndu

Brigadier M G T D Rathnasekara USP

Brigadier K H K Kottawattha RWP RSP USP

Brigadier W R M M Rathnayake RWP RSP USP ndu

Brigadier W B W M R S P Aluvihare RWP RSP



Colonel to Brigadier:

Colonel T C L Ganepola RWP RSP psc

Colonel B L R Bamunusinghe

Colonel E M M Fernando AATO Lsc

Colonel A M K G P S K Abeysinghe

Colonel S N Kithulgoda USP

Colonel M G W Wimalasena RSP

Colonel T S Balasuriya

Colonel W T Karunaratne RSP USP

Colonel A A J S A S Perera RSP USP

Colonel P C L Gunawardhane RWP RSP psc

Colonel E N Kurukulasuriya RWP RSP psc

Colonel J K R Jayakody RWP USP

Colonel R P Munipura RWP RSP

Colonel S P K Kurugama USP

Colonel A C J Wasage Colonel H C L Galappathti RSP USP

Colonel B G S Fernando USP psc

Colonel D U N Serasinghe RWP RSP

Colonel M A D J D Gunatilaka RSP USP

Colonel U S N K Perera RSP USP

Colonel G G A Gunasekara USP

Colonel K T P de Silva RSP psc

Colonel M P N A Muthumala USP psc

Colonel D P J C Jayawardene USP

Colonel K D M L Samaradiwakara RWP RSP psc

Colonel B P G K Baìasooriya RSP psc

Colonel K H N P Hannadige RWP RSP psc

Colonel M M Salwatura RWP RSP USP

Colonel K J N M P K Nawarathna RWP RSP

Colonel P N J S Fernando USP

Colonel S B W M N Samaradiwakara RSP USP

Colonel D M K Chakrawarthi RSP

Colonel D C C D R Waidyasekara RSP

Colonel K A D S K Dharmasena RWP

Colonel S I P Vidanagamage RSP lG

Colonel V M N Hettiarachchi RWP RSP

Colonel N D P Jayatilaka