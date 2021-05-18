Four govt. websites come under cyberattack

Four government websites have come under a cyberattack this morning (May 18), says Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SLCERT).

Accordingly, the official websites of the Ministry of Health, Rajarata University, Ministry of Energy and the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka had been compromised in the said cyberattack

Three of these websites have now been restored, the SLCERT said further.

Speaking on the matter, SLCERT said an increase in the number of website defacements were observed around this time of the year in the past.

Seven government websites fell victim to cyberattacks on May 18 last year.

Cyber Security Engineer at SLCERT, Ravindu Meegasmulla said necessary measures have been taken to prevent such cyberattacks.